Delhi Police's Republic Day Parade scrutiny: 6 layers of security, thousands of CCTVs and FRS-equipped camera

In view of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements including the installation of over 1,000 CCTV cameras, and around 35 help desks across the national capital to aid the people of the city. DCP Devesh Mahla in an exclusive interview with India TV said that security measures are taken every year on Republic Day taking into account threat perceptions and intelligence.

The official said that the security protocols this year comprise six layers and appealed to the people to cooperate with the police and follow the security measures. He said that 15,000 police personnel have been deployed around the city and they have been briefed about the security protocols.

“We are fully prepared to execute the security arrangements for the Republic Day flawlessly,” the New Delhi DCP said.

“We incorporate all the inputs and intelligence received about any possible threat during the planning of the security measures and also carry out the rehearsals and briefing in accordance with that information,” he added.

Thousands of CCTVs installed in Delhi

During the interview, the police official said that all arrangements for security have been made based on the intelligence received. He said that thousands of CCTVs have been installed in Delhi, and some of these devices have video analytic features.

The database of criminals and wanted terrorists has been also incorporated in the CCTV, for identification purposes, the police official said. The control rooms and police personnel will receive alerts about any kind of movement in the city.

Advisory to the public

DCP Devesh Mahla asked the people of the city to look through the handle of the Delhi Police on X to keep track of all the advisories for Republic Day.

He also told commuters to stay alert about the routes that they are travelling on. “I appeal to those coming for the Republic Day celebrations to cooperate with the police as it has been done for security for the public,” Mahla said

“Please be the eyes and ears of the police, if you spot anyone suspicious, then feel free to alert the police officials about it,” he added.