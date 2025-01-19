Rajouri Garden Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajouri Garden Assembly Election 2025.

Rajouri Garden Assembly Election 2025: The Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Rajouri Garden is one of the Assembly seats of Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dhanwati Chandela won the Rajouri Garden constituency in 2020. In 2015, AAP candidate Jarnail Singh registered a win in the Rajouri Garden constituency. In 2013, Manjinder Singh Sirsa of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) registered his victory from the seat.

Rajouri Garden Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,11,771 voters in the Rajouri Garden constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 59,445 voters were male and 51,904 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 422 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rajouri Garden in 2020 was 92 (79 were men and 13 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Rajouri Garden constituency was 1,17,977. Out of this, 62,804 voters were male and 54,747 were female. There were 425 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rajouri Garden in 2015 was 47 (29 were men and 18 were women).

Rajouri Garden Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Rajouri Garden constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 (Wednesday), along with the other 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Rajouri Garden Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Rajouri Garden will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Rajouri Garden Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to contest from Rajouri Garden from the ticket of BJP. AAP gave ticket to Dhanwati Chandela for the Rajouri Garden constituency.

Dharmpal Chandela will contest polls from Rajouri Garden seat on a Congress ticket.

Rajouri Garden Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Dhanwati Chandela won the seat with a margin of 22,972 votes. He was polled 62,212 votes with a vote share of 55.7%. Chandela defeated BJP candidate Rajesh Khanna, who got 39,240 votes 35.13%.

Independent candidate Sukhpal Singh stood third with 5,218 votes (4.67%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,10,994 and Congress candidate Amandeep Simgh Sudan was in the fourth position with 3,398 votes (3.04%).

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Jarnail Singh won the seat. He was polled 54,916 votes with a vote share of 46.55%. SAD candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa got 44,880 (38.04%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Sirsa by a margin of 10,036 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,17,322.

Congress candidate Meenakshi Chandela came in third with 14,167 votes (12.01%), and Shiv Sena candidate Gurbaksh Singh was in the fourth position with 1,706 votes (1.45%).

Rajouri Garden Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Dhanwati Chandela (AAP)

2015- Jarnail Singh (AAP)2013- Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Shiromani Akali Dal-SAD)2008- Daya Nand Chandela (Congress Srinivas)2003- Mukesh Sharma (Congress)1998- Mukesh Sharma (Congress)1993- Ajay Maken (Congress)1983- Subhash Arya (BJP)1977- Harbhagwan Arora (Janta Party-JNP)

Rajouri Garden Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections was 1,10,994 or 62.01% in the Rajouri Garden Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,17,322 or 72.36%.