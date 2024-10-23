NDMC doubles parking charges as air pollution level rises in Delhi | Check new rates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

To curb the rising air pollution in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) doubled the parking charges in Delhi. The NDMC order issued on Tuesday said, "Keeping in view the climatic conditions, the parking fees (off road/indoor) have been enhanced to twice the existing fees for the parking managed by NDMC till the revocation of stage II of the GRAP."

It further added that the enhancement of parking charges will not be implemented for the on-street parking sites and monthly pass holders. The NDMC further directed for strict compliance with immediate effect. Speaking about the order, a senior NDMC official said, "In keeping Delhi's rising pollution in mind, the NDMC has decided to double its parking charges to encourage people to travel by public transportation."

New parking charges

Under the normal parking charges at the NDMC parking lots for surface parking, four-wheelers are charged Rs 20 per hour (with a maximum of Rs 100 for a day), while two-wheelers are charged Rs 10 per hour. In the case of multilevel parking sites, the charges are Rs 10 for four hours for cars and Rs 5 up to four hours for two-wheelers.

As the prices have been doubled, surface parking for four-wheelers will be available at Rs 40 per hour with a maximum of Rs 200 per day. Two-wheelers will be charged at Rs 20 per hour. For multi-level parking, the charges of Rs 20 per hour for four-wheelers and Rs 10 for two-wheelers for up to four hours will be levied.

No rate change in MCD parkings

However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which manages around 96 per cent of the city's geographical area, the parking charges will remain the same so far as the proposal for the increase is pending clearance before the House. "The House did not clear the increase. Parking in MCD is based on auction, and accordingly the rate is increased," a senior MCD official said.

