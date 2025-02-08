Moti Nagar Election Result 2025 Live: Vote counting to begin at 8:00 am

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly election 2025 results.

Moti Nagar 2025 Result Live: The counting of votes for the Moti Nagar Assembly constituency will begin at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Moti Nagar Assembly Election 2025 Key Candidates

The seat will see a triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. AAP has fielded Shiv Charan Goel, while BJP has nominated Harish Khurana and Rajender Namdhari of Congress is also in the fray.

Moti Nagar Assembly Past Winners

In the 2020 Assembly Elections, Shiv Charan Goel from AAP won the seat with a margin of 14,072 votes. Shiv Charan Goel was polled 60,622 votes with a vote share of 53.83 per cent and defeated Subhash Sachdeva from BJP who got 46,550 votes (41.34 per cent).

The 70 Assembly seats of Delhi went to polls on February 5.