Morari Bapu concludes nine-day Ram Katha in Delhi, flags internal forces that 'harm' Sanatan Dharma

New Delhi:

The nine-day Manas Sanatan Dharma Ram Katha by renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu has concluded at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Held from January 17 to January 25, the discourse explored Sanatan Dharma from multiple perspectives. Morari Bapu emphasised that Sanatan Dharma is the only eternal tradition—one that transcends historical timelines and integrates the essence of all spiritual paths. Its core values, he said, are truth, love, compassion and non-violence.

Morari Bapu cautioned that while Sanatan Dharma has withstood centuries of external challenges, its greatest threat today arises from internal divisions. He expressed concern over sects that attempt to promote selective deities and spread false narratives by inserting unauthorised content into sacred texts and presenting them as authentic. He stated that such movements may receive support from other “gaadis” (powerful seats) but will never gain recognition from the Vyas Gaadi—the ancient lineage firmly rooted in the authentic values, scriptures, and deities of Sanatan Dharma, including Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Durga.

He explained that the sacred textual tradition of Sanatan Dharma begins with the Vedas, followed by the Upanishads, the established Puranas, and the Bhagavad Gita. According to him, Goswami Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas is the final scripture in this lineage, and no text written thereafter can be considered part of the original canon.

Morari Bapu poetically described Sanatan Dharma’s spiritual symbolism: its flow is the Ganga, its sacred mountain is Kailash, its holy tree is Akshay Vat, its scripture is the Vedas, its divine weapon is the Sudarshan Chakra, its soothing calm is the moon, and its illumination is the Sun.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan inaugurates Ram Katha

The Katha was inaugurated by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, while the opening and concluding addresses were delivered by former President Ram Nath Kovind. During the week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the Katha and pledged to fully clean the Yamuna River. On the first day, Morari Bapu visited Rajghat to pray at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial.

Several religious leaders participate in Ram Katha

The Ram Katha was hosted by prominent Jain spiritual leader and World Peace Center founder Acharya Lokesh Muni. Funded by devotees, Morari Bapu also personally contributed and mobilised support for the World Peace Center. On the eighth day, leaders from various religions participated, praising the inclusiveness of Sanatan Dharma and India’s democratic spirit.

This event marked Morari Bapu’s 971st Ram Katha. Open to all, regardless of faith or background, he has never accepted remuneration for his discourses, and all arrangements—including meals—are free. Born on Maha Shivratri in 1946, Morari Bapu has been narrating Ram Katha for over 65 years, spreading the timeless message of peace, truth, love, and compassion across India and the world.