'Sufficient home-cooked food was provided to CM Kejriwal, still...': LG on Arvind Kejriwal; AAP reacts

In another round of tussle between the Delhi LG and the AAP government, the former has expressed concern over Arvind Kejriwal's consumption of non-prescribed medical diet and medicines. The LG has also written to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health status. Notably, a few days back, Tihar jail authorities said Arvind Kejriwal lost only 2 kg in prison and that he was being regularly monitored by an AIIMS medical board, refuting the AAP's claims that the Delhi chief minister's health was deteriorating. In a report sent to the Delhi government's Home Department, the Tihar administration shared Kejriwal's vitals and said that the narrative created by AAP ministers and leaders "confuses and misleads the public".

Citing the prison Superintendent report, the letter reads, "LG has expressed concern on the non-consumption of prescribed medical diet and medications by Chief Minister. He has also asked that reasons thereof may be ascertained from him, since deviations from the same also could have medical and legal ramifications. The prison authorities may advise Chief Minister to strictly adhere to the prescribed dosage of medicine and insulin, apart from the diet specified by the dieticians. This is more so given that he has a history of Type-II Diabetes Mellitus. Strict protocols of monitoring the blood sugar levels may also be established to avoid any ambiguity in this regard."

"Several instances of wilful low-calorie intake by Kejriwal. Sufficient home-cooked food was provided to him. CM had not consumed the prescribed diet. Loss of weight prima facie due to low-calorie intake. LG has expressed concern over the consumption of non-prescribed medical diet and medicines. LG has also asked that reasons thereof may be ascertained from him, since deviations from the same also could have medical and legal ramifications. prison authorities may advise the Hon'ble Chief Minister to strictly adhere to the prescribed dosage of medicine and insulin, apart from the diet specified by the dieticians. Glaring discrepancies between Glucometer test readings and CGMS readings need to be verified by appropriate medical authorities."