Kartar Singh Tanwar, Chhatarpur MLA, loses Delhi Assembly membership for switching from AAP to BJP

Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar lost his membership in the Delhi Assembly after being disqualified by the Speaker under the anti-defection law. According to the order issued on the instructions of the Delhi Assembly Speaker, the assembly membership of Kartar Singh Tanwar has been terminated from July 10. Tanwar was elected from the Chattarpur constituency on an AAP ticket in the 2020 assembly elections.

Earlier in July, Tanwar left AAP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and Delhi party president Virendra Sachdeva, at party headquarters in New Delhi. He joined the BJP along with former Delhi social welfare minister and AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand.

Kartar Singh Tanwar's political career

Kartar Singh Tanwar had defeated BJP leader Brahm Singh Tanwar in a closely contested election during the 2020 Assembly polls. This victory follows Tanwar's earlier success in the 2015 Assembly elections, where he had emerged victorious against Brahm Singh Tanwar. Before joining the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014, Kartar Singh Tanwar was affiliated with the BJP. His political career began in 2007 when he won a seat as a councillor for the Bhati ward in the Delhi Municipal Corporation. Before joining politics, he served as a junior engineer at the Delhi Jal Board.

What is Anti-Defection Law?

The Anti-Defection Law was enacted in 1985 as part of the 52nd Amendment to the Indian Constitution. It aims to curb political defections and promote stability within the political sphere of the country. The law was introduced in response to the growing concern over political instability caused by frequent party switching and defections among elected representatives.

Grounds for disqualification:

A Member of Parliament (MP) or a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) may be disqualified if they defect from their party after the election.

If an elected representative joins another political party after the election, they are subject to disqualification unless they resign from their original party.

If an elected member votes or abstains from voting in the House, contrary to any direction issued by his political party.

If any nominated member joins any political party after the end of six months.

The decision on disqualification questions on the ground of defection is referred to the Speaker or the Chairman of the House, and his/her decision is final.

