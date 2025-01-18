Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kalkaji Assembly Election: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Kalkaji Assembly Election 2025: Kalkaji assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in New Delhi state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in South East Delhi district. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Ramesh Bidhuri for Kalkaji against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Congress' Alka Lamba is the third candidate for the constituency.

Kalkaji Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,06,743 voters in the Kalkaji constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 59,157 voters were male and 47,583 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 167 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalkaji in 2020 was 73 (65 were men and 8 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kalkaji constituency was 1,64,319. Out of this, 92,072 voters were male and 72,236 were female. There were 303 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalkaji in 2015 was 79 (49 were men and 30 were women).

Kalkaji Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Atishi won the seat with a margin of 11,393 votes. She got 55,897 votes with a vote share of 52.28%. Atishi defeated BJP candidate Dharambir Singh, who got 44,504 votes 41.63%. Congress candidate Shivani Chopra stood third with just 4,965 votes (4.64%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,96,794.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Avtar Singh Kalkaji won the seat. He polled 55,104 votes with a vote share of (51.7%). BJP candidate Harmeet Singh Kalka got 35,335 (33.16%) and was the runner-up. Avtar Singh Kalkaji defeated Harmeet Singh Kalka by a margin of 19,769 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,06,016.

Kalkaji Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Kalkaji Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Kalkaji constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 (Wednesday), along with the other 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Kalkaji Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Kalkaji will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Kalkaji Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1993: Purnima Sethi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1998: Subhash Chopra (Indian National Congress)

2003: Subhash Chopra (Indian National Congress)

2008: Subhash Chopra (Indian National Congress)

2013: Harmeet Singh Kalka (Shiromani Akali Dal)

2015 : Avtar Singh (Aam Aadmi Party)

2020: Atishi (Aam Aadmi Party)

Kalkaji Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015