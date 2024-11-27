Kailash Gahlot, former Kejriwal minister, resigns as member of Delhi Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot

Over a week after joining the Bhartiya Janata Party, former Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigned from the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He sent his resignation to the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel.

On November 17, former Delhi Minsiter resigned from the AAP. Providing reason for hhis decision, he said that the party failed to deliver on crucial commitments that were made to the people of Delhi. He alleged "political ambitions" have overtaken party's commitment towards people. He also took a jab at Kejriwal as he flagged some "awkward" and "embarrassing" controversies like 'Sheeshmahal', saying it makes everyone doubt if "we still believe in being 'Aam Aadmi'."

Gahlot flags Yamuna cleaning issue

Gahlot also spoke out against the Delhi government spending "the majority of its time fighting with the Centre" and the failure to clean the Yamuna River. Meanwhile, AAP leaders said Gahlot was facing ED and CBI probes and had no option but to join the BJP. They alleged it was a "dirty political conspiracy" of the BJP which was "misusing" central agencies.

Gahlot joins BJP

A day after resigning from the AAP, Gahlot joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda. After joining the BJP, Gahlot said, some people must be thinking that this decision was taken overnight and under someone's pressure. "I want to tell them that I have never done anything under anyone's pressure till date...I am hearing that an attempt is being made to build a narrative that it was done under the pressure of ED and CBI but all this is wrong," he added.

(With inpouts from agencies)