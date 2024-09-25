IMD weather update: Light rain expected in Delhi-NCR, Himachal, Uttarakhand | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO IMD weather update: Light rain expected in Delhi-NCR, Himachal, and Uttarakhand

As the Bay of Bengal winds sweep towards the Delhi-NCR region, IMD scientist Dr. Naresh has predicted meteorologists' rainfall calling this evening. This rainy spell is most likely to be followed by tomorrow’s rain and perhaps the next day after, after which probably a reversal in weather conditions is expected.

"Winds from the Bay of Bengal are coming towards Delhi-NCR, this may result in light rain in the evening. Light rainfall may also occur tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. The rainfall activity will end after that... We expect that the weather will be pleasant after that... In the coming 1 or 2 days, Himachal Pradesh may experience light to moderate rainfall. Uttarakhand may receive isolated heavy rainfall," said Dr. Naresh.

The IMD also forecasted that in the coming one or two days Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive light or moderate showers whereas Uttarakhand may be affected by short-term but heavy rain showers.