Delhi weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm for city, strong winds likely in next 2-3 hours

New Delhi:

A day after heavy rains lashed the city, the IMD has predicted heavy rains and thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph for the city during the next 2-3 hours.

Light rain, thunderstorm in next 2-3 hours in Delhi

“Light rain/thunderstorm accompanied with strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over Delhi during the next 2-3 hours,” the IMD said in a statement.

The rain alert from the IMD comes just a day after strong gusty winds — followed by rains sweeped through the NCR region— diverting 14 Delhi-bound flights.

During the rain, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was forced to abort landing and climbed away, as winds in the region gusted up to 80kmph.

Minimum temperature recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius

Earlier in the day, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, 4.3 degree below the season's average.

According to the the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 37 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorm along with rain is likely in the city.

At 8:30 am, humidity levels were recorded at 67 per cent. Delhi recorded moderate air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 165.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Rain alert in Rajasthan today

Aprt from Delhi, several parts of Rajasthan are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms from Monday due to the effect of a western disturbance.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, a western disturbance is expected to become active again from June 2. Due to this, rain, strong thunderstorms and storms with speeds of 50-60 km per hour are likely in many areas during June 2-4 in the afternoon.

There was light rain at some places in Jaipur division during the day on Sunday, while the weather remained dry in the rest of the areas.