Delhi weather: Temperature settles at 15.7 degrees Celsius; light rain or drizzle likely during day

Delhi weather updates: Amid rains in several parts of north India, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was three notches below the season's average. The relative humidity was 83% at 8:30 am.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day.

Delhi's AQI in 'satisfactory' category

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (77) category at around 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With PTI inputs)