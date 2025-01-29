Delhi traffic advisory issued for Beating Retreat ceremony today: Check list of routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi traffic advisory issued for Beating Retreat ceremony today.

Delhi traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police for the Beating Retreat Ceremony which is scheduled to be held on January 29, 2025, at Vijay Chowk, as part of the Republic Day celebrations. Various arrangements have been made for the illumination of Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block, and Parliament House.

Because of the event, the traffic will be affected from 2:00 PM to 9:30 PM on Wednesday and police have advised people to avoid routes around Vijay Chowk and the New Delhi area. Police said Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic. Moreover, vehicle movement will be restricted from 2:00 PM to 9:30 PM on Rafi Marg, from the Golden Mosque to Krishi Bhavan, on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhavan to Vijay Chowk, on Dalhousie Road, and on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to C-Hexagon.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check routes to avoid