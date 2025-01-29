Delhi traffic advisory issued for Beating Retreat ceremony today: Check list of routes to avoid

Delhi traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police for the Beating Retreat Ceremony which is scheduled to be held on January 29, 2025, at Vijay Chowk, as part of the Republic Day celebrations. Various arrangements have been made for the illumination of Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block, and Parliament House.
Because of the event, the traffic will be affected from 2:00 PM to 9:30 PM on Wednesday and police have advised people to avoid routes around Vijay Chowk and the New Delhi area. Police said Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic. Moreover, vehicle movement will be restricted from 2:00 PM to 9:30 PM on Rafi Marg, from the Golden Mosque to Krishi Bhavan, on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhavan to Vijay Chowk, on Dalhousie Road, and on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to C-Hexagon.
Delhi traffic advisory: Check routes to avoid
- Vehicles coming from Shanti Path, Vinay Marg, and Sardar Patel Marg towards Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will take the route via Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Vande Mataram Marg, R/A Shankar Road, and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road.
- The other cars going towards Central Secretariat will stop at Udyan Marg and will return via Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, and Shankar Road.
- The commuters moving towards Connaught Place will reach there via Mandir Marg, Kali Bari Marg, GPO, and Baba Kharak Singh Marg. They will return via Bhagat Singh Marg, Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, Shankar Road, and Vande Mataram Marg.
- Other vehicles coming from South Delhi and heading towards Tughlaq Road will take the route via Arvindo Marg Chowk, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, and then continue through Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road, and Park Street.
- Light motor vehicles can travel from Mandi House via Ferozshah Road to Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road, and Shivaji Stadium. On the return journey, these buses will go via Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Barakhamba Road.