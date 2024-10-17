Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of half marathon on October 20: Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Traffic will be affected in south and central Delhi on October 20.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police issued an advisory, stating traffic in South and Central Delhi will be affected and regulated for nearly six hours on Sunday (October 20), till 11 AM. The traffic will be affected due to the Delhi Half Marathon, they stated. Over 35,000 participants are expected to take part in the event, which will commence from Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium at around 4:45 am, the advisory stated.

The Half Marathon's open and Police Cup race, covering a distance of 21.09 kilometres, will begin at 5 am from the JLN Stadium. The Elite Athlete Men and Women’s Half Marathon, including both Indian and international athletes, will start at 6:50 am from the JLN Stadium Complex. Meanwhile, the Open 10 km race will kick off at 7:30 am from the Jeevan Deep Building on Sansad Marg, the advisory further stated. Meanwhile, motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays due to road restrictions during the event.

Traffic movement will be regulated from 4.45 am to 11 am. However, uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated. Cross-traffic movement at junctions located along the route will be allowed depending on the location and number of participants, the advisory stated.

Traffic will be diverted on THESE routes:

Fourth Avenue-Bhisham Pitamaha Marg junction under Sewa Nagar flyover

Kotla traffic signal

Sewa Nagar traffic signal

Jor Bagh Colony Road

Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road junction

Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg junction

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

Mathura Road-Bhairon Road junction

Round about Man Singh Road

Janpath-Maulana Azad Road junction

Round Gurudwara Rakabganj, Sansad Marg-Outer Circle junction

Tilak Marg-C Hexagon junction, etc.

The traffic police also urged commuters to cooperate in this celebration of fitness by avoiding the roads and junctions in the vicinity of the Delhi Half Marathon and travelling via the suggested routes mentioned above.

Delhi Half Marathon 2024

It should be noted here that the Delhi Half Marathon 2024, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, is set to witness a world-class international roster headlined by two-time Olympic gold medallist Joshua Cheptegei. He will be joined by the two-time 5000m World Champion Muktar Edris, which increases expectations for a course record in the men's race. The women's field includes the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion in the 10,000m, Eilish McColgan. This prestigious event will take place in the heart of India's National Capital on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

