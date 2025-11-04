Delhi sinking faster: Delhiites at risk as land subsidence poses threat to buildings, says report The study analysed five major Indian cities and found that, in terms of land subsidence-affected area (196.27 sq km), Delhi ranks third, after Mumbai (262.36 sq km) and Kolkata (222.91 sq km). Several hotspot in Delhi-NCR includes Bhiwadi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

New Delhi:

A recent study published in the multidisciplinary science journal Nature has revealed that Delhi is experiencing the fastest land subsidence among major Indian cities. Researchers estimate that around 1.7 million residents could be affected due to this. According to the study titled “Building Damage Risk in Sinking Indian Megacities,” 2,264 structures in the capital currently fall into the high-risk category due to ongoing subsidence, with annual rates reaching up to 51.0 mm in certain areas.

“Our analysis suggests that in 30 years, an estimated 3169, 958 and 255 buildings in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai will face a very high risk of damage. Furthermore, in 50 years, 11457, 3477, 112, 8284 and 199 buildings in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata are expected to be at very high risk of damage,” the study claimed.

Comparative analysis of Indian cities

The study analysed five major Indian cities and found that, in terms of land subsidence-affected area (196.27 sq km), Delhi ranks third, after Mumbai (262.36 sq km) and Kolkata (222.91 sq km). Within the Delhi-NCR region, several hotspots have been identified: Bhiwadi (28.5 mm/year), Faridabad (38.2 mm/year), and Ghaziabad (20.7 mm/year). Localised uplift has also been observed in areas like Dwarka, where land elevation is increasing at a rate of 15.1 mm per year.

Causes and climate links

The primary driver of land subsidence in Delhi is extensive groundwater extraction. The study highlights that fluctuations in the monsoon and broader climate change are exacerbating the issue.

“In Delhi, the primary driver of land subsidence is the compaction of alluvial deposits caused by extensive groundwater withdrawals,” the study notes.

Researchers warn that extreme weather events, increasingly frequent due to climate change, directly strain vulnerable infrastructure.

“Surface water supply and groundwater demand in India critically depend on monsoon precipitation for replenishment. However, observed shifts in the monsoon dynamics, characterised by a delayed onset and earlier offset, coupled with variable precipitation intensities, have exerted considerable stress on aquifers in recent decades,” it added.