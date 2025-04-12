Delhi shocker: 36-year-old man arrested for allegedly 'raping' multiple female dogs in Shahdara Delhi shocker: The viral video was posted on social media by an animal activist, where the purported videos of the man being in custody and being beaten up by multiple people were shared.

In a shocking and extremely horrific incident in the national capital, the Delhi Police apprehended a man in Kailash Nagar area in Delhi's Shahdara district for allegedly 'raping' multiple dogs on Saturday (April 12). According to police officials, the accused, Naushad, was arrested after an animal Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) filed a complaint against the culprit. Naushad was working as a supplier for the NGO.

Viral video of the accused

"A video of the man sexually assaulting a dog has also surfaced on social media, in the video man can also be seen beaten by people and asking him, how many dogs did he rape," read a statement from the Delhi Police.

The video was posted on social media by an animal activist on his/her X Account, where the purported videos of the man being in custody and being beaten up by multiple people were shared. In the video, one person can be heard asking "how many dogs did you rape?" The account also tagged multiple other political leaders, the Delhi police, the Chief Minister, and LG's office.

A case was registered under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Gandhi Nagar Police Station. Naushad, a resident of Gandhi Mohalla Gandhi Nagar, was arrested in connection with the case. Police said he works as a water supplier in the area.

Man raped 'female dogs'

Officials also said that the NGO is putting allegation on the person that he has raped at least 12-13 female dogs. However, interrogations regarding the case are currently ongoing.

Man shoots dead stray dog in Ranchi

Earlier, a 55-year-old man allegedly shot a stray dog to death in Ranchi on Tuesday after it chased him, police said. The incident took place in Tatisilwai on the outskirts of the city. The accused, identified as Pradip Pandey, was arrested after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media, they added. A case was filed against him under BNS section 25 (causing harm to animals) and the Arms Act, Tatisilwai police station's in-charge Ranjit Kumar Sinha told media.

Pandey allegedly killed the dog with his licensed firearm, he said. He told police that the dog had bitten several people in the area and also chased him to bite.