Delhi: Rickshaw puller dies after falling into open drain in Paschim Vihar | VIDEO

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man died after falling into an open drain in the residential area of Paschim Vihar in outer Delhi. The CCTV installed at A6, Paschim Vihar caught the incident in which a rickshaw puller was seen standing with his rickshaw and suddenly fell into the open drain which caused his life. Open drain or sever is a perennial issue in the national capital.

The deceased is identified as Sonu resident of Peeragarhi camp. His mother Kiran said that Sonu used to have epileptic seizures.

Man electrocuted on waterlogged road in Delhi's Rohini

Untoward incidents due to civic apathy are not new in Delhi. MCD is often criticised due to poor maintenance of drain system in the national capital.

A few days ago, a 50-year-old man got electrocuted outside his house in Delhi’s Rohini area after coming in contact with electricity conducted through a waterlogged road on August 22.

The victim, identified as Sanjay, slipped into water which accumulated outside his house in Prem Nagar area and got electrocuted. A team rushed to the spot but he was already taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to the residents, this is the second such incident in the past two weeks in Agar Nagar, where a person lost his life due to electrocution during the waterlogging.

They said that they complained about the problem of waterlogging during every monsoon but civic authorities did not take any step to rectify the problem.

