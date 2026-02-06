Delhi Police's 'Operation Milap' reunites families, restores lost smiles as heart-touching stories emerge Delhi Police's South-East District has reunited hundreds of families with missing children and adults under 'Operation Milap.' In 2025-26, technical probes, interstate coordination and a humane approach yielded major successes, unveiling numerous emotional and inspiring stories.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police's South-East District has once again proven its unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable children and missing persons through 'Operation Milap,' successfully reuniting hundreds of families with their loved ones via tireless efforts, coordination and empathy.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and DCP Hemant Tiwari lead the charge

Under Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha's directives, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hemant Tiwari oversees relentless operations in South-East District. Their vigilance, patience and seamless collaboration with agencies have yielded touching success stories from stations like Badarpur, Shaheen Bagh, Jaitpur, Sunlight Colony and Lajpat Nagar.

Badarpur Police Station: Brothers rescued from Amritsar Golden Temple

On September 11, 2025, Badarpur Police Station received a report of two missing minor brothers since the previous morning. Police filed an FIR, analysed CCTV footage revealing they boarded the Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Express from New Delhi Railway Station. Coordinating with Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), teams scoured footage from Ghaziabad, Bareilly, and Varanasi stations. Late October 1, 2025, discreet inquiries at bus stands, shelters and religious sites led to their safe recovery near Amritsar's Golden Temple.

Shaheen Bagh and Jaitpur: Minors and young woman reunited

Shaheen Bagh Police Station traced a missing minor, earning praise for swift, professional, compassionate efforts and commendable dedication and teamwork. Jaitpur Police Station located a 20-year-old woman through intensive investigation, interstate action and a humane approach, with families lauding the "prompt, meticulous, tireless work" that enabled her safe return.

Swift rescues: 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy

Badarpur Police Station showed remarkable alertness upon reports of an abandoned 7-year-old girl, using community ties, RWAs, nearby stations, and local mosques to trace her parents under Operation Milap. Sunlight Colony Police Station found a missing 4-year-old boy in just 2.5 hours via CCTV analysis; the mother expressed profound gratitude for the immediate action and footage review.

Lajpat Nagar and hostel case: Crowd searches and quick coordination

Lajpat Nagar's Pink Booth team navigated Central Market's crowds to reunite a 10-year-old boy with his mother, who thanked their "swift action and thorough search." In another instance, police coordinated with hostel authorities to return a girl to her father, praised for "alertness, patience, excellent coordination," thorough checks and professional compassion.

2025-2026 success under 'Operation Milap'

South-East District's records show 1,691 missing and abduction cases in 2025 (431 minors, 1,260 adults), with 1,200 reunited (350 minors, 850 adults). In 2026 (January to date), 146 cases (53 minors, 93 adults) yielded 101 recoveries (38 minors, 63 adults). Victories stem from rigourous probes, tech surveillance, railway police ties, Child Welfare Committee, Childline, and ground searches- restoring smiles and exemplifying policing with heart.