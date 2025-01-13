Delhi: One dead, two injured after fire breaks out at residential flat in Paschim Vihar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A tragic fire broke out in a flat in the New Slum Flats area of Paschim Puri, Paschim Vihar, on Sunday night, resulting in the death of one woman and leaving two others with serious burn injuries. The incident occurred in the second-floor flat of a ground-plus-three-storey building and was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 10:27 PM.

According to DFS Chief Atul Garg, three fire tenders were dispatched immediately to the scene upon receiving the distress call. The fire, which was confined to domestic articles in Flat No. C-27, caused significant damage to household items inside the flat but did not spread to other areas of the building. Firefighters worked quickly to bring the blaze under control.

During their search of the flat, firefighters discovered the charred body of a woman. Her identity is yet to be confirmed, and the body has been handed over to the police for further investigation. In addition to the fatality, two other individuals were rescued from the flat in critical condition with burns. They were swiftly evacuated and rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital by the Police Control Room (PCR) team for emergency treatment. Their condition remains critical.

The building, which houses several families, was temporarily evacuated for safety reasons. Authorities are ensuring that necessary assistance is provided to those affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Initial reports suggest it may have been caused by domestic articles, but the authorities are conducting a full inquiry to determine the exact circumstances. Local police are working to piece together details and will continue their investigation into the cause of the deadly blaze.

The tragic incident has left residents and neighbours shaken, as they await answers regarding the cause of the fire and the fate of the victims. The Delhi Fire Services has urged people to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols to avoid such incidents in the future.