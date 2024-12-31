Delhi Metro timings: DMRC revises exit plan for Rajiv Chowk station on New Year's Eve

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Delhi Metro timings on New Year's Eve

The Delhi Metro on Tuesday revised the exit plans on New Year's Eve. Accordingly, all exits at Rajiv Chowk station will remain open for passengers on New Year's Eve except at gates 5 and 6. This fresh update revise the one announced on Monday that barred exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station from 9 pm onwards. Commuters are advised to note the modifications and travel accordingly.

Delhi Metro timings

Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) notified the revised timings via a post on X. "As per the latest instructions received from the Police authorities, Rajiv Chowk Metro station will remain open for passengers till the end of services tonight, i.e, 31st December 2024, except Gate nos. 5 and 6," DMRC's post reads.

"This is in modification of the earlier notification issued yesterday as per which Rajiv Chowk station was to be closed for passenger operations tonight from 8 PM onwards," it added.

Previous notification modified

On Monday, DMRC announced that commuters will not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm.

“As advised by the police authorities, to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year’s Eve (31st December 2024), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9:00 pm onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk metro station on 31st December,” DMRC said in a post on X.

Additionally, from 8 pm onwards, QR tickets with a destination to Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be issued through DMRC’s mobile app to facilitate smooth implementation of these measures, it added.

However, no changes are announced in respect to the QR ticket bookings. It is also to be noted that Metro services on the rest of the network will continue to operate as per the regular timetable. The DMRC urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with the authorities.

Delhi police also issues traffic advisory

Along with the Metro altercations, people must note that the Delhi police have also issued a traffic advisory expecting heavy footfall near Saket malls. The advisory issued today is applicable in that area.

Traffic Restrictions and diversion timings

All medians/cuts between Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani will remain closed. Movement of heavy vehicles will not be allowed on this stretch of Press Enclave Road.

Diversions are effective from 2:00 PM onwards on 31st December 2024 and 1st January 2025.

The affected roads are Press Enclave Road and Internal roads of Saket and Pushp Vihar

Alternate routes