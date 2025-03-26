Delhi HC allows J-K MP Engineer Rashid to attend parliament 'in-custody' under police escort The Delhi High Court has allowed Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid, jailed in a terror funding case, to attend Parliament under police custody from March 26 to April 4. He will remain under strict restrictions, including a ban on mobile phone use and media interactions.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted permission to Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid, who is currently in jail over a terror funding case, to attend the ongoing Parliament session while remaining in custody.

As per the court’s order, Rashid will be taken to Parliament under police escort on each session day between March 26 and April 4. After the conclusion of proceedings each day, he will be returned to jail.

The High Court also imposed strict restrictions on Rashid during his time in Parliament. He will not be allowed to use mobile phones, landlines, or interact with the media while attending the session.

Rashid, an independent MP from Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested in connection with a terror funding case and has been in custody since 2019. His attendance in Parliament will be closely monitored as he remains under judicial custody.