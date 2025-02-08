Delhi Election Results 2025: AAP's Atishi, Sisodia trail in trends

Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP took early lead as AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Manish Sisodia is trailing. Will BJP return to power after 27 years, or will AAP secure a hat-trick?

As per early trends in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead, while key AAP leaders—including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Manish Sisodia—are trailing behind their BJP rivals.

Key contests: AAP vs BJP vs Congress

  • New Delhi Constituency: Former CM Arvind Kejriwal faces a tough fight against the BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit.
  • Kalkaji Constituency: Delhi CM Atishi battles against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.
  • Jangpura Constituency: AAP’s Manish Sisodia competes against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri.

BJP's comeback or AAP’s hat-trick?

The 2025 Delhi election results will determine whether the BJP returns to power in Delhi after a 27-year gap or if AAP secures a third consecutive term. To form the government, a party needs to secure at least 36 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

With counting still underway, all eyes remain on the final outcome as the battle for Delhi intensifies.

 

 

