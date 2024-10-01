Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
Delhi customs seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max phones from female passenger flying from Hong Kong

Officials noted that the phones were hidden in her vanity bag, wrapped in tissue paper.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Published on: October 01, 2024 13:15 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Image Source : ANI iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Delhi Airport Customs officials made a significant interception on a recent flight from Hong Kong, apprehending a female passenger carrying 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max devices hidden inside her vanity bag. The high-value smartphones were cleverly wrapped in tissue paper to evade detection.

The incident occurred when the passenger arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, prompting officials to conduct a routine inspection. Upon examination, customs officers discovered the concealed iPhones, which are estimated to have a substantial market value.

Customs officials are currently conducting further investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attempted smuggling and to determine whether the passenger was acting alone or as part of a larger operation.

In India, the new iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in three storages— 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,44,900, Rs 1,64, 999, and Rs 1,84,900, respectively.

Further updates on the case are expected as the investigation unfolds.

(ANI inputs)

