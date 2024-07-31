Delhi LG VK Saxena forms committee to address issues related to regulation of coaching centres

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi LG VK Saxena visits protesting site at Old Rajinder Nagar

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Wednesday formed a committee to frame guidelines to regulate coaching centres in the city and redress issues faced by students. According to a statement released by Raj Niwas, the committee will be headed by the chief secretary.

The committee will comprise five to six representatives of coaching institutes, students and officials of the departments concerned.

The move comes in the wake of the death of three IAS aspirants following heavy rain causing a flood in a basement library of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi.

The panel will comprehensively address all issues related to regulation, exorbitant rentals, fire clearances, desilting of drains and other immediate needs of students, the statement read.

The committee shall prepare a long-term and a short-term action plan for gradually shifting the coaching institutes from various locations to a well-planned area in Narela and Rohini, it added.

The chief secretary will take up the matter of formulation of a regulatory framework for coaching institutions and tuition classes, in line with the guidelines framed by the government of India, the officials added.

The LG has also directed the police commissioner to crack down on property owners charging exorbitant rentals from students.

Appropriate action will be taken: Delhi LG

Earlier on Tuesday, the LG said appropriate action would be taken in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants.

"It is a tragic incident. Whatever appropriate action needs to be taken will be taken. I do not believe in taking hasty decisions. Things are slowly coming to light. Whatever steps need to be taken will be taken," he told reporters on the sidelines of flagging off 320 electric buses.

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar where a library was set up. The deceased were dentified as Uttar Pradesh's Shreya Yadav, Telangana's Tanya Soni and Kerala's Navin Dalwin.

The Delhi LG on Monday visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of the three students. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of the three victims.

(With PTI inputs)

