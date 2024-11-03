Delhi chokes as air quality plummets to 'severe' category, AQI surpasses 400

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Delhi is facing a severe air quality crisis, with pollution levels classified as 'severe' in many areas. On Sunday morning, Anand Vihar recorded an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 427 at 6 AM, continuing a trend of deteriorating air quality that saw levels rise back into the 'very poor' category over the weekend.

As of 7 AM on Sunday, the AQI levels in various parts of Delhi were reported as follows:

Anand Vihar: 427

427 Alipur: 373

373 Ashok Vihar: 402

402 Aaya Nagar: 371

371 Bawana: 383

383 Burari: 385

385 Mathura Road: 356

356 Dwarka: 385

385 ITO: 358

358 Airport: 349

349 Jahangirpuri: 394

394 Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium: 317

317 Lodhi Road: 330

330 Mandir Marg: 371

371 Mundka: 392

392 Najafgarh: 372

372 Narela: 359

359 Nehru Nagar: 431

431 Motibagh: 352

352 North Campus: 377

377 Okhla: 364

364 Patparganj: 384

384 Punjabi Bagh: 398

398 RK Puram: 380

380 Rohini: 404

404 Shadipur: 370

370 Vivek Vihar: 388

388 Wazirpur: 395

The situation worsened on Saturday when the 24-hour average AQI reached 316 by 4 PM, a significant increase from 290 recorded earlier that morning. Anand Vihar's air pollution was categorized as 'severe' (AQI over 400), while 27 other monitoring stations across the city recorded 'very poor' levels, exceeding 300. The neighboring area of Ghaziabad also reported an AQI of 330, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), areas like Gurugram (209), Greater Noida (250), and Noida (269) recorded slightly better air quality, falling into the 'poor' category, while Faridabad reported a 'moderate' AQI of 166. Despite violations of firecracker bans during Diwali, favorable wind conditions initially kept Delhi’s air quality from plunging into the 'severe' category.

The AQI categories are defined as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-450: Severe

Above 450: Hazardous

Dense fog and strong winds have enveloped the national capital, signalling the arrival of winter. The daytime temperature reached 33.9 degrees Celsius, which is 3.4 degrees above normal, with humidity levels fluctuating between 62% and 88%. The weather department has forecast continued fog in the morning and clear skies during the day, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected around 34 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

As pollution levels continue to rise, residents of Delhi express deep concerns for their health and the city's air quality, which is increasingly becoming a serious public health issue.