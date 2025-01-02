Delhi cafe owner's video emerges before suicide, says 'extreme torture from wife, in-laws' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi cafe owner records video before suicide.

A 54-minute video recorded by Delhi cafe owner, a resident of Kalyan Vihar in Delhi, has been released following his tragic death by suicide. In the video, the owner elaborated on the reason behind his austerity and talked about the constant harassment caused by his wife and in-laws. He alleged that despite mutual agreement to the terms of the divorce, his in-laws subsequently changed their demands, causing severe financial and emotional distress.

Financial pressure and divorce dispute

According to the deceased, the court had given him 180 days to pay the agreed settlement in the divorce case. However, after 90 days, he failed to meet the remaining financial obligations. He said his in-laws are asking for another Rs 10 lakh, which he cannot afford, nor can he get much help from his parents, who had already supported him extensively.

Incident details

The cafe owner ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his house on the night of December 30-31. Hours before the incident, he and his wife had a heated argument over the phone, which reportedly included verbal abuse. A recording of the call revealed conversations about their divorce and a joint baking business in which they were partners.

Blames wife and in-laws in final statement

In the video, the man blamed his wife and parents for his death. He said: "This is my final statement. I am taking my own life because my wife and her family are harassing me. We had mutually agreed on divorce terms and signed court documents. But now, they are pressuring me with new conditions and demanding ₹10 lakh more, which is beyond my capacity. My parents have already done so much for me, and I cannot ask them for more."

A call for justice

Puneet’s video has sparked discussions about the emotional toll of unresolved marital disputes and financial pressures. Police have launched an investigation into the case. Meanwhile, his family is seeking justice, urging authorities to hold those responsible for his death accountable.

This incident sheds light on the need for stronger support systems for individuals facing similar struggles.

