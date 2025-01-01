Delhi bakery owner dies by suicide amid divorce dispute with wife, audio of last call surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Deceased Puneet Khurana

Delhi suicide case: A 40-year-old man in Delhi allegedly died by suicide on December 30 night at his house in the Model Town area of Kalyan Vihar amid an ongoing dispute with his wife. As per the police, the deceased Puneet Khurana was found lying on the bed in an irresponsive state with a ligature mark over his neck, who had committed suicide by hanging.

The couple co-owned a famous bakery in the national capital and were allegedly engaged in a dispute over the business. Khurana and his wife were also in the middle of getting a divorce.

Puneet Khurana's family on his suicide

Khurana's family claimed that he was 'upset with his wife', who he got married to in 2016. According to the family, Puneet last spoke to his wife on the phone and according to the police, the conversation was about the bakery business.

The deceased family also alleged that the wife recorded the conversation and sent it to her relatives. The police have recovered Khurana's phone and called his wife for questioning.

The audio of the call recording was accessed by India TV, in which Khurana and his wife can be heard fighting over the business

.Puneet's family also claimed that before taking the drastic step, he had recorded a video of 59 minutes on his phone in which he had accused his wife and in-laws of harassment. The family alleges that the police seized Puneet's phone and did not give the video to the family.

Police investigation

The police are taking his wife's statement in the case. As per the initial investigation, the case seems to be an old dispute over money.

According to the police, the family of the deceased levelled allegations of harassment against the wife and in-laws of the deceased. The mobile phone of the deceased and other related articles were taken into police possession.

The family has filed complaint against the deceased's wife and her family. The police is currently investigating the allegations.

Atul Subhash case

The case drew comparisons to the recent suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager at a private firm, who tragically took his own life in December, allegedly due to harassment by his estranged wife and her family.

The case gripped attention as Atul's video where he was narrating the ordeal went viral on social media. He also wrote a 24-page suicide note alleging harassment.

In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle the case. The father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash who died by suicide, said his son had been broken from inside after multiple cases were filed against him and his family by his wife.

