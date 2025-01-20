Delhi assembly elections: Yogi Adityanath to hold 14 rallies for BJP from Jan 23, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Yogi Adityanath to hold 14 rallies in Delhi

As Delhi will go to polls on February 5, political parties and leaders are working unflaggingly to emerge victorious. As part of campaigning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold 14 rallies for the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) in the national capital. As per the sources, Adityanath will start campaigning for the party from January 23.

The Uttar Pradesh CM is also supervising Mahakumbh and his presence in the Delhi assembly election rallies will impact the voters with Uttar Pradesh background.

Yogi Adityanath to hold rallies in these areas

News agency ANI cited top source as saying "UP CM Yogi Adityanath will play a crucial role in campaigning in Delhi for BJP. His presence as UP CM in Delhi will impact voters who have a UP background. Yogi will do 14 rallies and public programs starting from 23rd January. He will campaign in areas like Ghonda, Shahdra, Dwarka, Bijwasan, Palam, Rajender Nagar, Patel nagar and others. These areas are said to be populated with people with UP background."

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Voters in Delhi will choose their Chief Minister on February 5. In these elections, the most keenly watched battle is between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP got a massive mandate after winning 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP had to settle in single digits by winning only 8 seats.

As per the final electoral roll, as many as 15.52 million people are eligible to vote in the Capital, compared to 14.69 million in January 2020.

AAP releases list of 40 star campaigners

Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday released a list of 40 star campaigners. Party leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi, AAP's RS MP Raghav Chadha have been included in the list.

Other leaders, such as Sandeep Pathak, Pankaj Gupta, Sateynder Jail, Harbhajan Singh, Saurabh Bhardawj, Imrain Hussain, Mukesh Ahlawat are also included in the list.

(With ANI inputs)