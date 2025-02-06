Delhi Assembly Elections: Sajid Rashidi of All India Imam Association claims he voted for BJP, stuns everyone

Delhi Assembly Elections: A video of Sajid Rashidi, All India Imam Association president, surfaced in which he is seen claiming that he voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (February 5) to challenge the negative narratives on Muslims that they don't vote for the saffron party. The voting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 took place on Wednesday.
He is heard as saying "I voted for the BJP against the fake narration that the Muslims don't vote for the saffron party."
"I have voted for the BJP and made my video viral as fear is induced in Muslims in the name of BJP and the opposition parties say that Muslims do not vote for the BJP. It is planted in the minds of the Muslims that defeat the BJP otherwise, if they come to power - the rights of Muslims will be snatched. I voted (for the BJP) to remove that fear from the minds of the Muslims. If the BJP govt forms in Delhi - I'll show the Muslims which of the rights of Muslims have been taken away. It's not that I have joined the BJP or that I have surrendered before them. If any of their policy goes against the Muslims, I'll oppose that I am receiving threats and being alleged that I have been sold out in the hands of the BJP. There is nothing like this, I haven't even met any BJP leader. There are cases against me. My only intention is to remove that fear from the hearts and minds of Muslims. If Muslims vote for the BJP - we will have the right claim, and we can raise questions against the BJP if they do something against us," he said.