Delhi Assembly Elections: Sajid Rashidi of All India Imam Association claims he voted for BJP, stuns everyone

Delhi Assembly Elections: A video of Sajid Rashidi, All India Imam Association president, surfaced in which he is seen claiming that he voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (February 5) to challenge the negative narratives on Muslims that they don't vote for the saffron party. The voting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 took place on Wednesday.

He is heard as saying "I voted for the BJP against the fake narration that the Muslims don't vote for the saffron party."

"I have voted for the BJP and made my video viral as fear is induced in Muslims in the name of BJP and the opposition parties say that Muslims do not vote for the BJP. It is planted in the minds of the Muslims that defeat the BJP otherwise, if they come to power - the rights of Muslims will be snatched. I voted (for the BJP) to remove that fear from the minds of the Muslims. If the BJP govt forms in Delhi - I'll show the Muslims which of the rights of Muslims have been taken away. It's not that I have joined the BJP or that I have surrendered before them. If any of their policy goes against the Muslims, I'll oppose that I am receiving threats and being alleged that I have been sold out in the hands of the BJP. There is nothing like this, I haven't even met any BJP leader. There are cases against me. My only intention is to remove that fear from the hearts and minds of Muslims. If Muslims vote for the BJP - we will have the right claim, and we can raise questions against the BJP if they do something against us," he said.

Delhi records over 59% voting; exit polls give BJP edge over AAP

Meanwhile, 59 per cent voter turnout was reported in the assembly polls amid charges of malpractices including money distribution and fake voting by both AAP and BJP who are engaged in an intense battle to decide who rules the national capital.

The turnout is lower than the 2020 assembly polls (62.59 per cent) when the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 62 seat of the 70 seats, while the BJP got eight and the Congress zero. Long queues of voters were witnessed outside polling stations in different constituencies since early morning, and there were people still waiting after the scheduled time of close at 6 pm.

Exit polls predict BJP's return in Delhi

Exit poll results started coming in soon afterwards, with several of them predicting a victory for the BJP over the ruling AAP, while the Congress was projected to suffer yet another rout.

At least six exit polls predicted a BJP victory, while two said the AAP would retain power. Two other polls showed a close contest between them, with an edge for the BJP.

AAP national spokesperson Reena Gupta rejected the exit poll results, saying the party will again form the government in Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal will become the chief minister fourth time in a row.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva asserted that party's victory will be more spectacular then what the exit polls showed.

