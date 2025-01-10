Delhi Kiski: BJP and AAP slug it out over Sheesh Mahal vs Rajmahal | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Gaurav Bhatia vs AAP's Priyanka Kakkar

Delhi Assembly elections: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia and AAP's Priyanka Kakkar on Friday had a face-off on the backdrop of Delhi Assembly elections. While the BJP accused the AAP of Sheesh Mahal, the latter also countered with the allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lived in a "Rajmahal" worth Rs 2,700 crore throughout the Covid time.

"Those who used to boast about 100 ACs, are now sitting with 300 ACs installed," Gaurav Bhatia attacked Arvind Kejriwal. "PM Modi built a cave house during Covid... The PM's palace has a diamond toilet seat," AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar countered Gaurav Bhatia's questions on Sheesh Mahal at India TV's special conclave 'Delhi Kiski?' programme.

Priyanka Kakkar also accused the BJP of attempting to delete the names of Purvanchali residents from the voter list in Delhi and said the saffron party was targeting "our Purvanchali brothers, calling them Bangladeshis and Rohingyas". Kakkar said that BJP leaders in several areas, including Shahdara, Janakpuri, Palam, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad, have submitted applications to delete the votes of Purvanchalis.

Priyanka Kakkar who emphasised that AAP is going to come back victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections, accused that the BJP is 'vision less' for national capital.

Both the spokespersons also fought over Arvind Kejriwal taking refuge of religion with the nearing of Delhi Assembly elections. While Bhatia alleged that "Seeing the strength of Hindu society, Kejriwal started visiting temples," Priyanka Kakkar responded with, "We formed Sanatan Samman Samiti, because God belongs to everyone."