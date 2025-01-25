Chunav Manch: Manish Sisodia attacks BJP, says they imposed fake cases as if I am a 'terrorist'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV B Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia at India TV conclave 'Chunav Manch'.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, today (January 25) said that while doing poll campaigning ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, they have received positive feedback, and the AAP is going to form its government once again. "Even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are saying that the government of AAP is coming again in Delhi," Sisodia said on Saturday.

Replying to questions at the daylong India TV conclave 'Chunav Manch' in the national capital, Manish Sisodia said, "What common people ('aam janata') think about AAP matters the most for us and not what the BJP leaders and ministers are telling them about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)."

Sisodia on Delhi excise policy scam

Former Delhi minister Sisodia spoke on the excise policy scam case and said, "This matter is still in court, and only they can take the final decision. The court said the liquor scam case is in the 'endless tunnel,' and the BJP is creating their 'manohar kahaniyan' as the matter was going flat inside the court.

Sisodia added, "They imposed fake cases on me as if I am some terrorist or drug mafia. Even the Chief Justice said that there was nothing important left in the case to discuss further. Later, the agencies found nothing solid against me in the liquor scam case, and bail was granted."

LG Vinai Kumar Saxena created pressure on officials related to this matter, so it goes against me.

Misuse of agencies against Opposition

Sisodia alleged that the BJP is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against all the opposition leaders who are not listening to them or following their instructions, and this is called a 'dictatorship' rule. It will not be known as 'bhagwat bhakti' as they are using the 'tanashahi' pattern for the AAP leaders.

"But, whosoever joins the BJP, their cases get easily closed by all the agencies, be it ED, IT, or CBI," added Sisodia.

Sisodia speaks on life inside jail

"I received several offers to join the BJP when I was inside the jail, but I refused all of them. I was not afraid from within, as I have not done anything wrong," Sisodia added.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Delhi Assembly Elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two Assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.