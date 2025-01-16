Delhi Assembly Election: BJP releases fourth list, fields Shikha Rai from GK, leaves Burari for JDU

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Assembly Election: The BJP released its fourth list of candidates.

Delhi Assembly Election: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the fourth list of nine candidates, including Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash against Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. Apart from Rai, the BJP has fielded Anil Vashishth from Babarpur against senior Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur, Ravinder Kumar Indraj from Bawana, Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantonment, Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar, Ravikant Ujjain from Trilokpuri, Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara, and Praveen Nimesh from Goaklpur. Bawana, Trilokpuri, and Gokalpur are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

With the declaration of Shikha Rai and Poonam Sharma in the fourth list of candidates, the BJP has declared nine women candidates so far, including Deepti Indora, Urmila Kailash Gangwar, Shweta Saini, Priyanka Gautam, Neelam Pahalwan, Rekha Gupta, and Kumari Rinku

BJP leaves Burari for Nitish Kumar's JDU

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election, the BJP left two seats of Sangam Vihar and Burari for the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU). The party lost both the seats. However, this time the saffron party has decided to field its candidate from Sangam Vihar. The JDU has again declared Shailendra Kumar as its candidate from Burari just after the declaration of the fourth list of candidates by the BJP. Kumar was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjeev Jha by a huge margin in the last election.

The saffron party has already declared 59 candidates before the release of the names of 9 candidates in the fourth list. The party is yet to declare its candidate for the Deoli Assembly constituency.

BJP star campaigners list

The BJP released a list of 40 star campaigners on Wednesday, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, among 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP aims to break its 27-year drought of power in Delhi, while the Congress is looking to regain a foothold after being wiped out in the past two elections. With freebies, law and order, education, and governance dominating campaign agendas, the capital is bracing for an intense electoral showdown with results on February 8.

Among others are BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and union ministers like Piyush Goyal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Manohar Lal Khattar. In order to counter the Poorvanchal narrative, the BJP has declared the names of Ravi Kishan, Nirahua, Manoj Tiwari, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, and Hema Malini in the list.

Delhi: How did BJP fare in these nine Assembly constituencies?

Greater Kailash: The BJP last won the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency in 2008 when the party's senior leader, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, won the seat. Malhotra defeated Congress candidate Jitender Kumar Kocher by 11,219 votes.

Trilokpuri: The BJP won the Trilokpuri constituency once in 2008 when Sunil Kumar tasted victory by defeating Congress candidate Anjana by just 634 votes.

Gokalpur: The saffron party won the Gokalpur Assembly constituency once in 2013 when party candidate Ranjeet Singh Kashyap defeated independent Surendra Kumar by 1,922 votes.

Bawana: The BJP won the Bawana seat twice in 1993 and 2013. In the 1993 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP's Chand Ram defeated Janata Dal's Rajender Singh by 2,195 votes. In the 2013 Delhi polls, party candidate Gugan Singh won the seat by defeating AAP's Manoj with a margin of 25,639 votes.

Wazirpur: The BJP won the Wazirpur seat twice in 2003 and 2013. In the 2003 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP's Mange Ram Garg defeated Congress candidate Rattan Chand Jain by 2,507 votes. In the 2013 Delhi polls, party candidate Dr Mahander Nagpal won the seat by defeating AAP's Praveen Kumar with a margin of 5,574 votes.

Babarpur: The BJP won the Babarpur seat four times in 1993, 1998, 2008, and 2013. Naresh Gaur represented the party in the Assembly and won these four elections. Gaur was defeated by AAP's Gopal Rai in 2015 and 2020.

Sangam Vihar: The BJP last won the Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency in 2008 when the party candidate, Dr SCL Gupta, won the seat. Gupta defeated Congress candidate Amod Kumar Kanth by 3,589 votes.

Shahdara: The BJP won the Shahdara seat twice in 1993 and 2013. In the 1993 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP's Ram Niwas Goyal defeated Congress candidate Chaman Lal Yadav by 12,167 votes. In the 2013 Delhi polls, party candidate Jitender Singh Shunty won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Narender Nath with a margin of 15,117 votes.

Delhi Cantonment: The BJP won the Delhi Cantonment seat thrice in 1993, 2003, and 2008. Karan Singh Tanwar won the seat for the party on all these occasions.