Delhi Assembly Polls: Model Code of Conduct comes into force in national capital | Here's what it means

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Model Code of Conduct in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the dates for upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi. With the announcement of dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has also come into force in the national capital. The Assembly polls in Delhi are slated to be held in a single phase on February 5, while the result will be declared on February 8.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the date of issue of Gazette notification for Delhi is January 10, the last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations will be January 18 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 20. The entire election process will be completed by February 10, the CEC added.

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

Whenever the Election Commission of India announces elections in any state or region, the Model Code of Conduct is immediately enforced in that area. The primary objective of the MCC is to ensure free and fair elections across the country. It sets certain guidelines that all political parties must adhere to throughout the election period. The Code remains in effect until the completion of the entire election process.

Key points of Model Code of Conduct

No party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities.

Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion.

The Party or candidate shall inform the local police authorities of the venue and time any proposed meeting well in time so as to enable the police to make necessary arrangements for controlling traffic and maintaining peace and order.

On the polling day, all political parties and candidates shall co-operate with the officers on election duty to ensure peaceful and orderly polling and complete freedom to the voters to exercise their franchise without being subjected to any annoyance or obstruction.

Parties should refrain from serving or distributing liquor or money on polling day and during the twenty-four hours preceding it.

Except for the voters, no one without a valid pass from the Election Commission shall enter the polling booths.

From the time elections are announced by the Commission, Ministers and other authorities shall not announce any financial grants in any form or promises or lay foundation stones etc. of projects or schemes of any kind.

Ministers shall not make any ad-hoc appointments in Government, Public Undertakings etc. which may have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the party in power.

Ministers of Central or State Government shall not enter any polling station or place of counting except in their capacity as a candidate or voter or authorised agent.

What happens if Model Code of Conduct is violated?

If a political party or candidate violates the MCC, the Election Commission can take action against them. For instance, a candidate may be barred from contesting the election. In serious cases, criminal charges can also be filed against the violator, and they could face imprisonment for breaching the rules.

Delhi govt issues MCC directives

With the Model Code of Conduct coming into force, the Delhi government on Tuesday issued various guidelines barring the display of photos and references to the elected dispensation or politicians of any other party on official websites. The General Administration Department (GAD) in its order directed various departments to immediately remove photographs and references of the council of ministers, political parties and their leaders from official websites. In another order, the GAD directed that no advertisements will be issued highlighting the government's achievements at the cost of public exchequer in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposition.

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly Election dates: Capital to vote in single phase on February 5, results on February 8