Delhi air quality slips to 'moderate' ahead of monsoon showers, AQI stand at 112

After five consecutive days of relatively clean air, Delhi's air quality took a dip on Monday, settling in the "moderate" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 112 at 4 pm. The decline in air quality comes just ahead of the expected arrival of the southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow" alert for Tuesday, forecasting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across the capital. The anticipated showers are likely to bring some much-needed relief from the rising pollution levels, potentially improving the city’s air quality in the coming days.

Throughout Monday, Delhi experienced mostly cloudy skies and high humidity, making conditions uncomfortable for residents. The relative humidity stood at 70 per cent at 5:30 pm. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches below the seasonal average, while the minimum settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the IMD expects the maximum temperature to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". Delhi's air quality was in the "satisfactory" range for the last five days, offering a brief respite from the city's usual pollution levels.

Monsoon likely to hit Delhi on Tuesday

Monsoon is expected to hit the national capital on Tuesday, a few days earlier than usual, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD said that weather conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Similarly, private weather forecaster Skymet said that the onset of monsoon in Delhi is likely on June 24. Usually, the southwest monsoon reaches Delhi around June 30. However, if the primary rain system arrives as predicted on June 24, it would mark the earliest onset in the city since 2013, when monsoon rains hit the capital on June 16.

