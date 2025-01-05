Delhi air quality improves: GRAP Stage 3 revoked, here's what is allowed and what is not

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Representative Image

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday announced its decision to lift anti-pollution measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality in Delhi and surrounding regions shown improvement in past couple of days. According to the central panel, favorable weather conditions and better wind speed have contributed to the ongoing improvement in air quality.

Furthermore, the CAQM stated that forecasts indicate a continued decline in pollution levels, with the air quality expected to drop from the 'severe' category to the 'poor' category.

Given the improvement, the panel decided to lift the Stage 3 restrictions in the Delhi-NCR region. However, measures under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the revised guidelines will remain effective to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The CAQM urged citizens to continue following the necessary precautions to maintain these improvements.

What will be allowed?

As GRAP 3 has been revoked, here are some restrictions which will also be removed in the national capital:

With the rollback of Stage 3 restrictions, schools are now allowed to resume offline classes up to Class 5, ending the mandatory hybrid learning format.

Personal cars with BS-III and BS-IV certifications are permitted to operate in the city once again.

Diesel-powered medium goods carriers with BS-IV standards can enter Delhi for non-essential purposes.

What is still restricted?

However, GRAP 1 and 2 restrictions will continue. The CAQM issued a reminder that construction and demolition work, previously halted due to violations of environmental guidelines, cannot resume without specific orders from the authorities.

This development brings relief to Delhi residents who have been enduring severe restrictions in response to the poor air quality. With the gradual improvement in pollution levels, the city is expected to experience better air quality in the coming days.