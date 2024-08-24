Saturday, August 24, 2024
     
  Delhi: Adult clip appears on advertisement board in CP, police register case

The Delhi Police has registered a case in this matter under sections of the IT Act.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2024 11:48 IST
The supposed ad bord on which the clip started playing
Image Source : INDIA TV The supposed ad bord on which the clip started playing

In an embarrassing incident, a porn clip suddenly appeared on the advertisement board of a government agency in Connaught Place, Delhi.  After seeing the porn clip being played on the digital signboard of Connaught Place, a passerby made a video and complained to the police. 

The Delhi Police has registered a case in this matter under sections of the IT Act. 

According to reports, there is a digital board installed in H Block of Connaught Place and suddenly a porn clip started playing on this board around 10:30 pm, after which the passerby complained about this entire matter to the police.

