Delhi: Adult clip appears on advertisement board in CP, police register case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The supposed ad bord on which the clip started playing

In an embarrassing incident, a porn clip suddenly appeared on the advertisement board of a government agency in Connaught Place, Delhi. After seeing the porn clip being played on the digital signboard of Connaught Place, a passerby made a video and complained to the police.

The Delhi Police has registered a case in this matter under sections of the IT Act.

According to reports, there is a digital board installed in H Block of Connaught Place and suddenly a porn clip started playing on this board around 10:30 pm, after which the passerby complained about this entire matter to the police.