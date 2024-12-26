Delhi: 18 trains delayed due to dense fog, poor visibility | Check full list here

As dense fog covered parts of the national capital on Thursday, 18 trains arriving to Delhi from across the country were said to be running late. Minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 7 degrees Celsius as the city reeled under intensifying cold wave conditions. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies accompanied with light showers in the evening.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in 'very poor' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
Check the list of trains delayed:
Avadh Assam Express which was scheduled to arrive at 7:07 am is delayed by 4 hours and 38 minutes.
Unchahar Express which was scheduled to arrive at 4:00 am is delayed by 3 hours and 49 minutes.
Vikramshila Express which was scheduled to arrive at 7:20 am is delayed by 1 hour and 65 minutes.
S Kranti Superfast Express which was scheduled to arrive at 7:55 am is delayed by 1 hour and 23 minutes.
Shiv Ganga Express which was scheduled to arrive at 8:30 am is delayed by 1 hour and 10 minutes.
Duronto Express which was scheduled to arrive at 6:40 am is delayed by 2 hours and 56 minutes.
Poorva Express which was scheduled to arrive at 6:05 am is delayed by 4 hours.
Goda Dli Express which was scheduled to arrive at 9:10 am is delayed by 1 hour and 10 minutes.
Bui NDLS Express which was scheduled to arrive at 9:45 am is delayed by 1 hour and 5 minutes.
Sadbhavana Express which was scheduled to arrive at 4:45 am is delayed by 36 minutes.
LKO NDLS AC Express which was scheduled to arrive at 7:30 am is delayed by 45 minutes.
Lucknow Mail which was scheduled to arrive at 6:55 am is delayed by 1 hour and 38 minutes.
Sapt Kranti Express which was scheduled to arrive at 7:40 am is delayed by 45 minutes.
Suhaildev Superfast which was scheduled to arrive at 7:55 am is delayed by 39 minutes.
Padmavat Express which was scheduled to arrive at 6:30 am is delayed by 3 hours and 11 minutes.
Satyagrah Express which was scheduled to arrive at 9:10 am is delayed by 1 hour and 58 minutes.
MP Smprk Krnti Express which was scheduled to arrive at 7:40 am is delayed by 33 minutes.
Durg SMTM SF which was scheduled to arrive at 7:15 am is delayed by 2 hours and 3 minutes.