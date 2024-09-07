Saturday, September 07, 2024
     
Delhi: 11-year-old school girl sexually assaulted by self-defence trainer in Sultanpuri area

Delhi crime news: A case under sections 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered at Sultanpuri police station.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2024 8:16 IST
Delhi crime news, 11 year old school girl sexually assaulted in delhi, self defence trainer sexually
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: 11-year-old school girl sexually assaulted by self-defence trainer in Sultanpuri area.

Delhi crime news: An 11-year-old student of a government school was allegedly sexually assaulted in her classroom by a self-defence trainer on Friday (September 6) in Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi, triggering protests, police said.

The police have arrested the accused, Satish (45), who was conducting self defence classes for free of cost through an NGO, they said. He was not a regular teacher at the school. Education minister Atishi has ordered an "immediate comprehensive and detailed inquiry" into the matter, said a statement from the Delhi government.

"The most stringent and decisive actions will be taken based on the findings. The government remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students," it said.

Family members gathered outside police station to demand action

A senior police officer said the family members and their neighbours gathered outside the police station and demanded action against the accused. According to the victim's father, his daughter called him in the afternoon stating that her sports teacher touched her inappropriately during the class and threatened her during the act.

He further said that they approached the school principal and also informed the local police about the matter. On Friday at 12.12 pm, information was received regarding sexual harassment by school teacher, police said. Her counselling and medical examination is being conducted, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

