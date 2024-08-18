Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run incident in Delhi's Ashram area, accused absconding

A cyclist named Rajesh tragically lost his life after being struck by a speeding Mercedes in Delhi's Ashram area on Saturday morning.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
New Delhi
Updated on: August 18, 2024 8:02 IST
In a tragic incident, a cyclist lost his life after being hit by a speeding Mercedes in Delhi's Ashram area on Saturday morning. The police have identified the deceased as Rajesh, who was walking along with his bicycle in the South-East area of Delhi when the high-speed vehicle struck him from behind.

The officials said, unfortunately, while Rajesh succumbed to his injuries on the spot, the driver fled with the car. The police said, they have registered an FIR in connection with the case and are actively searching for the accused driver.

(More details will be added)

