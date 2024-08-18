Cyclist killed in hit-and-run incident in Delhi's Ashram area, accused absconding

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In a tragic incident, a cyclist lost his life after being hit by a speeding Mercedes in Delhi's Ashram area on Saturday morning. The police have identified the deceased as Rajesh, who was walking along with his bicycle in the South-East area of Delhi when the high-speed vehicle struck him from behind.

The officials said, unfortunately, while Rajesh succumbed to his injuries on the spot, the driver fled with the car. The police said, they have registered an FIR in connection with the case and are actively searching for the accused driver.

(More details will be added)