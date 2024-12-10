BJP gives a tour of Arvind Kejriwal's sheesh mahal in Delhi: 'Well equipped gym, expensive chandeliers'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV According to BJP the total cost of equipments and fittings is worth Rs 35 Lakh

The BJP which has always accused Arvind Kejriwal of corruption on Tuesday released a video of Delhi's former Chief Minister's house which it calls 'sheesh mahal.' The BJP has also alleged that Arvind Kejriwal is yet to formally vacate the official bungalow at Delhi's 6 Flagstaff Road. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva released a video on X giving a tour of the house and details of the fittings and fixtures. ‘Sheesh Mahal’ is a term used by the BJP to target the bungalow. The party ran a campaign on alleged irregularities in its construction and money spent on costly interiors and household items there.

In his tweet, the BJP leader has described Kejriwal's house as a resort, "He has built a 7-Star Resort for himself by embezzling public money! Amazing Gym-Sauna Room-Jacuzzi Price! Marble Granite Lighting is Rs 1.9 Cr. Installation-Civil Work is ₹ 1.5 cr. Gym/Spa Equipments and Fittings is worth Rs 35 Lakh which total is around Rs 3.75 cr."

Sachdeva said "... It is the 'sheesh mahal' which he wanted to hide from the people of Delhi. We have shown the first video of it. Look at the bathroom and the gym of that house. There are granites and equipment, look at the sauna and jacuzzi baths, like that of a 7-star resort. This is the reality of the black money hoarded by Arvind Kejriwal who calls himself a common man. He has to answer why he wanted to hide his house and hide the key to the house. It is not a CM residence, it is a museum of corruption. They should open it for the people. I challenge him to open the doors of this palace and tell the people of Delhi how he has fooled them... This is a government of scams. They have shamed Delhi..."

Sheesh Mahal: BJP vs AAP

The BJP had even protested over Kejriwal's sheesh mahal last year claiming that AAP used the money during Covid times. "Kejriwal should tell the people of Delhi with what authority he spent around Rs 45 crore on the beautification of his bungalow when most of the public development works were stalled during the Covid phase," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva had said. The AAP however, had countered the claim and said the house was built as far back as in 1942, and was dilapidated. Many roofs used to leak and some had even collapsed. The Public Works Department, based on an audit of the house, had recommended these renovations.