BJP crosses majority mark of 36 in Delhi, returns to govern capital after 27 years

Delhi Assembly Elections Result 2025: Counting of votes is underway for the Delhi Assembly polls and the BJP is set to make the government as it has crossed the half-way mark of 36.

Edited By: Devanshe Pandey @devanshe_pandey New Delhi Published : Feb 08, 2025 16:17 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 16:29 IST
Delhi elections 2025
Image Source : X BJP wins Delhi

The BJP has crossed the half-way mark of 36 in the National capital while the AAP is at second place with over 20 seats in an intense contest, according to the Election Commission data. BJP is returning to power in the National capital after 27 years. Meanwhile, Congress has hit the hat-trick of zero seats in Delhi as it is not leading in any of the 70 Assembly seats. Centre-administered territory, was governed by the AAP since 2013, but in the 2025 polls, big names of the party including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lost. 

Hailing the historic win of the party, PM Modi shared a post on X and stated, "Development wins, good governance triumphs." He further added that his party would leave "no stone unturned" in developing Delhi .

 

 

 

