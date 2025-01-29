Beating Retreat Ceremony, showcasing grandeur of India's military traditions, begins at Vijay Chowk | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Beating Retreat 2025 ceremony begins at Kartavya Path | LIVE

Beating Retreat 2025 ceremony begins at Kartavya Path. The beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the Beating Retreat ceremony. President Droudapi Murmu has also reached to witness the ceremony in her Buggy. The ceremony is being attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar among other dignitories.

The ceremony begins:

Know about history of 'Beating Retreat' ceremony

'Beating Retreat' traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield, and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the retreat. Colours and standards are cased, and flags are lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by.

It is held on the evening of January 29, three days after Republic Day, at the Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. The ceremony features a musical performance by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The ceremony is presided over by the President of India, who is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces. The beating retreat ceremony in India was first held in the 1950s, during the state visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Since then, the ceremony has become an annual event to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.