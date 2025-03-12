Over 20 illegal Bangladeshi nationals nabbed in Delhi during special police operation As per officials, this action comes as part of a broader effort by the Delhi Police to identify and remove foreign nationals living illegally in the capital. During the operation, several suspicious documents were recovered from their possession, they added.

Delhi Police has arrested more than 20 Bangladeshi nationals who were residing illegally in India. As per details, the arrests were made during a coordinated operation carried out in the South-East and South Delhi districts.

According to officials, the arrested individuals had entered the country without valid documentation and were staying unlawfully. During the operation, several suspicious documents were also recovered from their possession, they added.

This comes after the police on Tuesday detained three unauthorised Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the outskirts of the national capital. "As part of the special drive, three Bangladeshi nationals were recently apprehended by the Foreigner Cell for re-entering India illegally after deportation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

The officer further said that the initiative follows instructions from the Delhi Commissioner of Police to bolster security and curb unlawful activities linked to unauthorised immigration. On March 10, a tip-off led police teams to conduct raids in multiple areas, including PVC Market Mundka, Baba Haridas Colony, Sultan Puri, Beniwal Loha Mandi, Indra Jheel, and Hanuman Mandir Kamruddin Nagar, said the DCP.

Immigration and Foreigners Bill passed in Lok Sabha

On March 11, the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Union Home Minister of State, Nityanand Rai. The bill aims to modernise and consolidate India's immigration laws. This Bill gives the Central government certain powers to provide for the requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners, including the requirement of visa and registration and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

