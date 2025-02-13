Noida Police arrests eight Bangladeshi nationals under operation 'Pehechaan', fake Aadhaar, PAN cards seized

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Noida Police with Bangladeshi nationals

Bangladeshi nationals arrested: The Noida Police on Thursday arrested at least eight Bangladeshi nationals under operation 'Pehechaan' at Salarpur village in Gautam Buddha Nagar District of Uttar Pradesh. The police also recovered fake Aadhar and PAN cards from their possession.

DCP Ram Badan Singh said, "The Bangladeshis have been arrested under operation 'Pehechaan'. They confessed that they came in through Kishanganj and came to Noida 10 days ago. The IDs recovered from them are also being investigated, and all the concerned agencies have been informed. Further action is underway."

Details of the arrested accused

Taking action on the basis of local intelligence and confidential information, the police arrested Mohd Fakhruddin alias Roni (20), Rihan (22), Mohd Momin (23), Mohd Kamrul (18), Mohd Qayyum alias Ripon (24), Raviul Islam (24), Rasheel (19) and Sohail (20). All the arrested accused are the residents of Bangladesh.

The police have recovered six fake Aadhaar cards and one fake PAN card.

A case has been registered under section 336(3)/340(2) BNS and 14(A) Foreigners Act at Sector 39 police Station.

