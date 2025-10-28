Another twist in Delhi acid attack case: New CCTV footage reveals suspect's location away from scene | Video In a major twist in the Delhi acid attack case, newly surfaced CCTV footage has revealed that one of the initially accused men was in Karol Bagh at the time of the alleged incident far from the crime scene.

New Delhi:

In the Delhi acid attack case, fresh CCTV footage from Karol Bagh has become a key turning point in the investigation. The video shows the man who was initially accused of throwing acid on a Delhi University student riding his motorcycle in Karol Bagh at the exact time of the alleged attack in Ashok Vihar, several kilometres away.

Based on this evidence, police have cleared him of involvement, confirming that the case was fabricated.

Father confesses to planning fake acid attack

According to investigators, Aqeel Khan, the victim’s father, confessed to planning the fake acid attack with his daughter to frame three men Jitendra, Ishan, and Arman against whom he held personal grudges. Khan admitted that his daughter used toilet cleaner to create superficial burn injuries and make the assault appear genuine. He revealed that the plan was designed to divert attention from a sexual harassment and blackmail case filed against him by Jitendra’s wife just days earlier.

The shocking fake allegation

On October 26, 2025, a 20-year-old Delhi University BCom student claimed that she was attacked with acid near Laxmi Bai College in Ashok Vihar while on her way to class. She alleged that Jitendra, who had been stalking her, and his friends Ishan and Arman threw acid at her from a motorcycle. The incident triggered massive public outrage and prompted an immediate response from Delhi Police.

As the Crime Branch delved deeper, inconsistencies emerged between the victim’s statement and the evidence.

CCTV footage from Karol Bagh confirmed Jitendra’s alibi.

His mobile location matched the footage, showing he was over 10 km away at the time.

Ishan and Arman were found to be in Agra with their family, disproving their alleged involvement.

Police also found that the motorcycle supposedly used in the attack was parked in Karol Bagh throughout the incident.

Forensic report confirms no acid used

Forensic teams found no trace of acid at the scene, and doctors at RML Hospital confirmed that the burns were superficial, consistent with exposure to a mild household chemical, not industrial acid. The police later recovered the toilet cleaner bottle used in the act from the woman’s home. Following the confession and forensic findings, Delhi Police have booked both Aqeel Khan and his daughter under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for filing a false FIR, fabricating evidence, and misleading the investigation.