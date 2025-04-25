Activist Medha Patkar arrested from Delhi in VK Saxena defamation case Patkar was arrested after a Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant against her in a defamation case filed against her by LG VK Saxena.

New Delhi:

Social activist Medha Patkar was from Delhi's Nizauddin Railway Station on Friday following a non-bailable warrant issued against her by the Saket court in connection with the defamatory remarks against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

She will be produced before the court at 2 pm.

Medha Patkar's troubles have deepened in the defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The court had earlier sentenced her to three months in jail but granted relief from imprisonment considering her age and health, releasing her on probation. One of the conditions was that she must pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation and comply with all court orders.

However, Patkar neither deposited the compensation nor appeared in court. She was directed to be present on April 23 but cited a High Court order as an excuse for her absence. Taking a stern view, the court has now issued a non-bailable warrant against her and ordered her to appear on May 3.

If she fails to comply again, the court may impose a harsher sentence. The court remarked that Patkar is deliberately ignoring its orders and attempting to evade the judicial process.

Saxena filed the defamation case against Patkar in his capacity as President of the National Council of Civil Liberties, over a press release issued by Patkar on 24 November 2000.

On 24 May last year, a magisterial court ruled that Patkar’s statements—calling Saxena a "coward" and accusing him of involvement in hawala transactions—were not only inherently defamatory but also intended to damage his public image.

The court further noted that Patkar's allegation that Saxena was "mortgaging" the people and resources of Gujarat to foreign interests was a direct assault on his integrity and public service record.

Arguments regarding sentencing concluded on 30 May, and the court reserved its order on the quantum of punishment until 7 June.

On 1 July, the court sentenced Patkar to five months of simple imprisonment. She subsequently filed an appeal in a sessions court.

On 8 April, the sessions court upheld the 70-year-old activist's conviction but granted her release on "probation of good conduct", subject to the condition that she deposit a fine of ₹1 lakh.

Probation is a legal mechanism that allows a convicted individual to avoid imprisonment, provided they demonstrate good behaviour and adhere to specific court-imposed conditions.