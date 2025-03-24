AAP left Rs 27,000 crore power burden, will ensure prices in Delhi remain under control: Ashish Sood Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of leaving behind a Rs 27,000 crore burden in the form of regulatory assets, which power distribution companies (discoms) are entitled to recover by raising tariffs.

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Monday alleged that the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had left a Rs 27,000 crore burden on the people of Delhi in the form of regulatory assets, which allow power distribution companies (discoms) to recover the amount by raising electricity tariffs.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sood said, "The Aam Aadmi Party raised some questions today regarding Delhi. As a counter-question, they asked how much regulatory asset exists in Delhi. We informed them that after running the government for 10–11 years, the debt burden they have left on the people of Delhi stands at Rs 27,000 crore in the form of regulatory assets."

He said the figure had grown due to what he described as the "inefficiency" of the previous government. "Regulatory assets essentially mean that power distribution companies are entitled to recover this amount from the public. This right was given to the power companies by the Aam Aadmi Party government," Sood said.

The minister further alleged that the AAP's "inaction and misgovernance" were responsible for the accumulation of this burden. "It is because of the Aam Aadmi Party’s inaction and misgovernance that this burden has accumulated," he said.

"Electricity tariffs might rise in the coming days — and perhaps some people want this to happen to serve their political interests. However, the current government is reviewing the matter thoroughly. We are in constant consultation with DERC and are presenting our stand," he said.

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is committed to preventing any additional burden on consumers. "The BJP government is committed to ensuring that electricity prices in Delhi remain under control and that no additional burden is passed on to the public."

"The increase in regulatory assets took place during the Aam Aadmi Party's tenure. Instead of answering for this, they now try to divert attention by asking such questions. I want to make it very clear that the BJP government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is fully committed to ensuring that no extra financial burden is imposed on the people of Delhi," Sood added.