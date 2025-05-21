Woman's body found stuffed in suitcase in Bengaluru, probe on The preliminary investigations suggest that the suitcase may have been thrown from a train, indicating an attempt to dispose of the body in a remote area.

New Delhi:

The body of an unidentified woman was found near the railway tracks in Bengaluru's Chandapura. The Police officials have begun the investigation into the death of the woman, who was nearly 18.

The suitcase was found near the old Chandapura railway bridge along Hosur Main Road in Bengaluru. Preliminary investigations suggest that the suitcase may have been thrown from a train, indicating an attempt to dispose of the body in a remote area.

The Suryanagar police completed a preliminary inspection, while the railway police have also begun the investigation. CK Baba, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, informed that it appears the suitcase was thrown from a train. "It appears the suitcase was thrown from railway property, likely from a moving train. Normally, such cases fall under railway police jurisdiction, but since it relate to our area, we are involved. The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed as there was no ID or belongings found," CK Baba said.

Notably no apparent injury marks were visible on the body, they said. A senior police officer said that the woman may have been murdered elsewhere. It appears that after the killing, the accused stuffed the body inside the suitcase to dispose it of in an isolated place. According to the initial inquiry, it appears that the suitcase with the stuffed body was allegedly thrown from a moving train, he said.

The abandoned suitcase was spotted by a passerby who alerted the police. "Since no apparent injuries were visible on the body, we suspect that she would have been either strangled or smothered. However, only after postmortem, we would be able to ascertain the exact cause of her death," he added.

Recently, a 14-year-old girl, who was deaf and mute, was also found dead near railway tracks in Karnataka’s Ramanagara.