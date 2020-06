Image Source : FILE Rajasthan: Woman kills husband with axe for raping her sister

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for killing her husband after he raped her minor sister in Rajasthan's Sikar, police said on Thursday. The murder took place on the intervening night of June 1 and 2.

The woman in her statement said that she was pregnant and so she had brought her 15-year-old sister along with her to lend a helping hand in post-delivery phase. However, the woman was quite aggrieved when her husband raped her sister and in a fit of rage, she hit him with an axe that lead to his death, police said.

She will be produced before a local court on Thursday, Dhod police station SHO Amit Kumar Nagora told IANS.

The accused kin has also been handed over to her family members after completion of her medical test, Nagora added.

