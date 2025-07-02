Odisha: 24-year-old man allegedly kills his girlfriend in Berhampur town Odisha: The SP further stated that preliminary investigations indicate the couple had visited the same lodge on at least three prior occasions. “We are examining all angles related to the case,” he added.

Berhampur:

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha’s Berhampur town, where a 24-year-old man allegedly murdered his girlfriend in a lodge before surrendering to the police, officials confirmed on Wednesday (July 2).

Victim identified, accused in custody

The victim has been identified as Priya Kumari Moharana, while the accused, Abhaya Kumar Moharana, hails from the Lanjipalli area of Berhampur. According to police sources, Abhaya checked into a lodge near the New Bus Stand around 11:30 am on Tuesday (July 1), with Priya arriving shortly after.

Crime scene and surrender

The couple reportedly spent some time together before a heated altercation broke out. Around 3:00 pm, Abhaya allegedly stabbed Priya multiple times, leading to her death on the spot. After the incident, Abhaya sought treatment for a hand injury at City Hospital, and then proceeded to the Gosaninuagaon police station, where he surrendered.

Possible motive: Dispute over marriage

Initial investigation suggests that the crime may have been triggered by a disagreement regarding marriage. Speaking on the matter, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M stated, “The accused has been arrested, and we are investigating the motive. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.”

Frequent visits to the lodge

The SP also revealed that the couple had visited the same lodge at least three times in the past, as per a preliminary inquiry. “We are looking into all aspects of the case,” he added.

More details are awaited in this regard.